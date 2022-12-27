.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium broke out on Monday, at Baracuda Beach, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah area of Lagos State when two yet-to-be-identified fun seekers drowned while trying to rescue another person from being swept away by the high current.

The victims were part of fun seekers and beachgoers who thronged the beach for the Boxing Day Celebration in Lagos, after Christmas Day the previous day.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the sad incident.

As of the time of filing this report, 11.30 am, Tuesday, the bodies of the victims were yet to be recovered.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu; “The Agency responded to distress calls concerning an incident at the above location, (Baracuda Beach, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah).

“On arrival at the scene of the incident, it was reported that two beachgoers had drowned.

“Further investigation gathered revealed that two adult males died during a failed rescue attempt of a third adult male.

“The lifeguard stationed at the beach reported that the victims had ventured beyond the red line. Solo rescue is prohibited beyond these limits; which is why he was unable to attempt it.

“However, the agency’s LRT and Paramedics are on the ground.

“Search and recovery operation ongoing.

