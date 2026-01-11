Lagos reiterates ban on night waterway travel, warns Ilashe Beach concertgoers

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has reiterated the ban on night-time travel on inland waterways, warning fans planning to attend a concert at Ilashe Beach on Sunday, January 11, 2026, to strictly comply with safety regulations.

The warning follows a scheduled concert by renowned Fuji musician, Alhaji Sule Alao Malaika, at Ilashe Beach.

In a statement issued on Sunday, LASWA General Manager, Damilola Emmanuel, reminded fun seekers and boat operators that night journeys on Lagos waterways remain strictly prohibited.

“LASWA wishes to urgently remind the general public, especially fun lovers and fans of the renowned Fuji musician, Alhaji Sule Alao Malaika, planning to visit Ilashe Beach for his concert today, Sunday, January 11, 2026, that night-time travel on Lagos inland waterways remains strictly prohibited,” Emmanuel said.

She explained that all boat operations, whether commercial or private, are restricted to daylight hours to ensure public safety.

“Night voyages are still banned due to significant risks, including poor visibility and navigational dangers. These measures are aimed at safeguarding lives and property on our waterways,” she added.

LASWA urged members of the public to plan ahead, arrive early at their destinations and avoid any attempt to travel by water after sunset.

“Boat operators must adhere strictly to authorised operating hours, observe all safety protocols and ensure that all passengers wear life jackets at all times,” the statement noted.

Emmanuel further disclosed that LASWA, in collaboration with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and other safety and security agencies, would intensify patrols across the waterways.

“Offenders will face legal consequences,” she warned.

Reaffirming the agency’s commitment, Emmanuel said LASWA remains dedicated to providing safe, efficient and well-regulated water transportation for residents and visitors.

“Safety on our waterways is everyone’s responsibility,” she said.