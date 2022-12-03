By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Blessing Akinlosotu has been inaugurated as member, United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (formerly named United Nations Development Assistance Framework) on Thursday in Abuja.

The Steering committee which is the most important instrument for planning and implementation of the UN development activities at country level consist of ministers, diplomats and a representative from the office of the Vice President.

The Cooperation Framework—an agreement between the UN and the host government determines and reflects the UN development system’s contributions in the country and shapes the configuration of UN assets required inside and outside the country.

The Cooperation Framework guides the entire UN country team programme cycle, driving planning, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of collective UN support for achieving the 2030 Agenda.

The UNSDCF is to mobilize and spend USD7.4billion in the next 5 years for the development of Nigeria in four thematic areas, [Prosperity, Planet, People and Peace

The Steering Committee is Co – Chair by the Honourable Minister of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning – Prince Clem Ikanade Agba and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria – Mr. Mathias Schmale.

Member of the Committee include, a representative of the Office of the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Foreign Affairs, Health, Education, Youth and Sports Development, Women Affairs, Special Duties, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Director General of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum, Representatives of the National Human Rights Commission, National Bureau of Statistics, Civil Society, Academia, Private Sectors, Labour Union, People with Disabilities.

The Nineteen United Nations Agencies are all Ex – Officio Members of the Steering Committee. Blessing Akinlosotu who is also member, National Climate Change Council, President of Nigerian Youth Congress, thanked the Buhari led government for carrying youths along in the implementation of SDGs in Nigeria.

However, he assured the youths and the entire civil society of adequate representation as he thanked all youths stakeholders and civil society leaders in the country for the maximum support always.

