US President Joe Biden has urged leaders of African nations holding elections in 2023 to ensure free votes.

He also called for a long-term partnership with Africa rooted in good governance as US businesses unveiled billions of dollars led by tech investment for a continent where China has become a top player.

“When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well,” the president said.

Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan said ahead of the meeting that the president would call for free elections across the continent.

Sullivan, who took part in the meeting, said, “We would like to do everything we can to support those elections being free, fair and credible.

“And that goes for every election taking place in 2023, not picking and choosing certain ones and setting other ones aside.”