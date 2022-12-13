By Omeiza Ajayi

The Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has condemned the continued attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, especially in the South East, challenging the presidential candidate of the Labour Party LP, Mr Peter Obi to rise up and condemn the actions of secessionists.

Noting that the attacks on INEC offices have been happening even before the current level of politicking, the APC PCC said rather than Obi calling out the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, he was instead trying to deflect attention and being clever by half.

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party had on Monday condemned the attack on INEC offices, describing such attacks as part of a larger plot to derail the 2023 general elections.

Chief Spokesperson of the LP PCC, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, had said the attacks were particularly worrisome because they keep happening in the South East.

Tanko said, “It is worrisome no doubt but we will not be deterred. We see this as an attempt to give the South East a bad name to give an impression that the people of the area don’t want elections to hold.

“This is a lie. We will continue to support INEC and the security services to ensure that this elections hold all over Nigeria.

“If we may add, there were daily bombings in Borno in 2015 and 2019 elections still held and winners were declared. We wish to state that attempts to create chaos in order to disenfranchise a section of this country will fail.”

APC replies

When contacted, Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Chief Spokesperson of the APC PCC, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN challenged Obi go publicly condemn the sit-at-home order of some secessionists in the zone.

Keyamo said; “These attacks have been on even before this period and Peter Obi knows this. It has become a pattern.

“Rather than Peter Obi calling out IPOB and condemning them for these acts, he is deflecting attention and being clever by half.

“There is one guy abroad who says he is now the leader of IPOB and telling people to sit at home. Where is Peter Obi’s condemnation of this foolish act that is the cause of these killings, in the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home?”