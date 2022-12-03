By Biodun Busari

The FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar continues as the round of 16’s second match sees Argentina taking on Australia at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams lost their opening fixtures in the group stages but staged comebacks to make it out of their respective groups.

Lionel Messi, leading Argentina, was stunned in the first game lost to Saudi Arabia before La Albiceleste recorded back-to-back victories against Mexico and Poland to top Group C.

The story was similar for Australia too as they felt flattened after losing 4-1 to France in the first match but the Socceroos qualified as second in Group D after recording consecutive 1-0 successes over Tunisia and Denmark.

Today’s match is crucial for Messi to keep his hope of winning the World Cup alive before he hangs his boot on international football.

While Argentina have learnt their lesson from the Saudis for not underrating any team, Australia will bank on shrugging off their initial defeat against France from coming out of the group when they meet tonight.

