Argentina’s forward #09 Julian Alvarez (R) celebrates with Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi after scoring his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

A Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina thumped 2018 runners-up Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to set up a World Cup final against either France or Morocco.

Messi scored his fifth goal of the tournament in Qatar from the penalty spot to put the South American side ahead and Julian Alvarez netted once in each half to make the game safe.

Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13, 2022. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP)