Eight men, Waheed Tijani, 50, Taiwo Yunusa, 38, Afeez Ariyo, 43, Kazeem Tejumaje, 47, Abdulrasheed Tanimola, 55, Muritala Kewulere, 65, Dauda Azeez, 52 and Abdulhakeem Oriola, 51, were on Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not provided, were docked for allegedly cutting a dead man’s body parts.

They were also charged with conspiracy and disregard to corpse.

The prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on December 13, at Gbedun area, Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendants improperly interfered with the corpse of one late Nimotalahi Amidu by cutting off his head and body parts.

Amusan said the offence contravened Sections 517 and 242(1) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A Akande granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 each and one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until February. 22, 2023 for hearing. NAN