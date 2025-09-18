Three people in court for allegedly exhuming two corpses

Three people were docked in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Thursday for allegedly exhuming 2 corpses.

The police charged Olakunle Tobun, ‘M’ 63, Adewale Quadri, ‘M’ , 70 and Omotola Tobun, ‘F’ 69 with conspiracy and exhumation of corpses.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Iyabo Oladoyin, told the court that the defendants in August exhumed the corpses of Late Muritala Tobun and Late Wulematu Tobun from their grave without lawful justification .

She said the offence was committed at No. 24, Old Police Post, Molete, Ibadan.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. G. Daodu, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Daodu ordered that the sureties must be related to the defendants.

She adjourned the matter until November 12 for a hearing.

Vanguard News