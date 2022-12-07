….Canvasses votes for Atiku, Oborevwori, others

By Festus Ahon

FORMER Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, yesterday, attended Delta South Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ward-to-ward campaign, appealing to Isoko people to vote massively for Atiku Abubakar, Sheriff Oborevwori and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking at Umeh, Uduaghan said the state government had executed some legacy projects in the community and other parts of Isoko, including the famous Umeh Road.

Reiterating that the people should reciprocate the government’s gesture by voting for all candidates of the party in the general elections, he commended an illustrious son of the area, Chief Duncan Afahokor, for attracting development to the community, describing him as a “hero.”

He said: “My dear people of Isoko nation, today I am very emotional because this community has produced a hero that we are not giving the right recognition. Chief Duncan Afahokor is a hero and I thank him for what God has used him to do for Umeh community.

“Through him, we constructed the Umeh Road, Umeh Primary School, and other projects, which have no doubt transformed the community today. So I call on you all to vote more so that you can get more.”

Uduaghan, who also spoke at Okpolo/Enhwe, Igbide, Emede, and Olomoro wards, told the people to shun all entreaties from opposition parties, describing their promises as fake and unrealistic.

He said: “Vote for Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice-President; Sheriff Oborevwori for Governor; Michael Diden for Senate; Jonathan Ukodhiko for House of Representatives and Ferguson Onwo and Bino Obowomano for House of Assembly.”

Director-General of the Delta PDP Campaign Council, Chief Solomon Funkekeme reminded the people of all the good projects done for the community and urged them to cast their votes for the party’s candidates.