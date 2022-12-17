as church gets parish, building after 92 years

By Ike Uchechukwu,CALABAR

The Catholic Bishop of Ogoja Diocese in Cross River State, His Grace, Most Revd Donatus Akpan has asserted that only politicians with good intentions for Nigerians will emerge victorious at next year’s general elections holding in the country from February to March

Bishop Akpan stated this in his homely during the dedication of the Building of St Daniel’s Parish Nsofang ,built and donated by the People’s Democratic Party , PDP, Governorship Candidate Senator Sandy Onor.

The Cleric asserted that God will harken to the prayers of Nigerians by enthroning his preferred choices across the country in order to terminate the reins of sufferings and wanton killings bedeviling the country.

He said :” If you have aspiring for a political office with the mind to do good, the God of goodness and mercy will see your through given your genuine political aspiration, power comes from God only”

The cleric who took his text from 2 Chronicle 7:16-22 expressed delight at the gesture noting that “God has accepted the sacrificial offering and will act accordingly “

“Having dedicated this tabernacle according to the norms and rites of the Catholic Church , the ever abiding presence of God is here ,therefore , do yourself good by coming here to pray always to God in appreciation of His goodness and place a demand for divine intervention in any issue troubling you”

Similarly, Rt Revd. Joseph Effiom Ekuwem, the Arch Bishop of Calabar thanked Professor Sandy for listening to the promoting of God’s spirit to build a house for him.

Arch Bishop Ekuwem who spoke through Charles Erin said, “like Solomon, you listened to God and built a house for him.

“My prayer is that the light of God will shine night and day, also listen to the petition of his people here and answer them”, he said.

In a brief history of the parish as compiled by Terence Ndifon Okey, the church secretary, he said he said Catholicism entered southern Etung (the area covered by St. Daniel’s parish) in the 1930’s.

He thanked the PDP governorship candidate for helping ensure that the project came into fruition stressing that he has Catholic blood in him and keeping his words as regards the project.

“Senator Sandy has a Catholic blood and is of the lineage of late Pa Daniel Okey Ori. (1914) of Nchofang who was one of the pioneer Catholics of Nsofang area.

“Sandy is a man who has seen his position as his “ministry to serve God and humanity in his own way.

“What he says he will do in the house of God, he does to completion and this is evident in this church building”, he said.

On his part, Prof. Sandy Onor thanked God for giving him the ability to help in seeing the project through.

He said the project is a product of a covenant he made with God years ago and thanked God for the love and protection he has showered on his family.

“we are happy as a family and then the Nchofang people are also very happy and I am sure our friends are also happy with us.

“I won’t let this opportunity slip without using it to thank God for his many blessings upon us”, he said.