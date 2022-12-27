Former Nigerian Super Eagles players, popularly known as the legends, have taken the Tinubu/Shettima national campaign tour to South West Nigeria.

The legends met with youth groups, football clubs, journalists, and sportsmen and women in Ibadan and Abeokuta respectively, on Tuesday.

The Legends led by the organisers and conveners of the Super Eagles Legend National Campaign Tour, Miss Sylvia Iwong Ugi and Dr. Hassan Abdulrahman alongside several members of the Former Super Eagles players captained by former African footballer of the Year Victor Ikpeba engaged thousands of youths in several activities during the Southwest tour of Ogun & Oyo for Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Project 2023.

Events and activities at the South West tours include: 50 teams participated in a 5-aside football championship for Tinubu/ Shettima amongst youth teams, the eventual winner played against the Super Eagles Legends (Team Asiwaju/Shettima) to round up the championship in very colorful ceremony.

Another event was the presentation of customised Tinubu/ Shettima football jerseys, branded footballs, customised polo shirts, training kits, customised face caps, flyers, and various campaign items to the various groups, youth football teams, and other football stakeholders in Abeokuta and Ibadan.

Responding, youth groups and footballers in Nigeria’s South West zone unanimously endorsed the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Project and declared complete support for Tinubu/Shettima.

The groups claimed the Tinubu Project was their own, and they also noted that Asiwaju’s performance as Lagos Governor remains unrivaled in Nigerian history.

They noted that today, Lagos’ template is very clear and far ahead of other African states, and it serves as a model for the entire South West and Nigeria at large.

They promised to tell their parents, elders, and friends across the South West how important it is to vote massively for Tinubu/Shettima in the 2023 presidential election.

The youth constitute the largest voting bloc in Nigeria, accounting for over 78% of the total voting population, and the Super Eagles Legend are doing everything possible to ensure that they use their weapon (football) to unite the country in voting for Tinubu/Shettima in 2023.

Recall that the Super Eagles Legends National Campaign was launched on December 10th at the prestigious Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was the chief Host, while the Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, His Excellency Rt. Hon James Abiodun Faleke alongside National Leaders and stakeholders where in attendance with over 68,000 fans and supporters of Tinubu/ Shettima at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano, the entry pass into the stadium for both the flag off and South West is show your PVC. The reason for the use of PVC is simply aimed at encouraging the teaming supporters and grassroots young persons and voters to ensure they all collect their PVCs and vote en mass for Tinubu in 2023.

The conveners, Sylvia & Dr. Hassan, in their separate remarks, commended the Super Eagles legends for being so passionate in disseminating the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Project and expressed Joy over the acceptability of the message by thousands of youths groups in the South West and Nigeria at large.

They also thanked Chief James Faleke for all the support to ensure the success of the programme so far.

The South West which commenced on 23rd December concluded Tuesday, 27th December 2022, the train for the Super Eagles legends tour will move to the South-South States of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Rivers in few days.