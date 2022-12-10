Akin Osuntokun

By Biodun Busari

Akin Osuntokun has been appointed as the Director-General of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council on Tuesday.

Osuntokun succeeded Dr Doyin Okupe who stepped aside last week following the Federal High Court condemning him to two years jail term for violating the Money Laundering Act.

Below are ten important things to know about Osuntokun, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council:

1. Akin Osuntokun is a 61-year-old Nigerian political scientist, strategist, researcher, administrator, journalist and writer.

2. He also has rich experience in media advocacy, policy research and implementation and political analysis.

3. He hails from Ekiti State, the Southwestern part of Nigeria.

4. He had his education at Christ’s School, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State and the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.

5. Osuntokun was appointed as a Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

6. He became the Director of the Presidential Campaign of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2011 general elections.

7. He was the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from 2011 – 2015.

8. He also served as the Managing Director of Odua Printing Corporation.

9. Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi in July 2021 appointed Osuntokun as the chairman of the Ooni caucus which has other 27 members.

10. As an indigene of Ekiti, he is the current Balogun (war commander) of Okemesi.