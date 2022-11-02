Titilope Ejimagwa

By Ebun Sessou

Having recorded phenomenal success in the multilevel marketing business for more than two decades, Titilope Ejimagwa eventually settled with Longrich, where she not only become the first black 5-star director globally, she became the most recognisable icons of the brand.

The Lagos State University, LASU graduate has inspired millions by teaching them how to achieve her level of know-how, and now tells BL why the Chinese company has invested millions of dollars into building a factory in the Lagos Free Trade Zone.

Read Also: 10th anniversary: Longrich’ll do more to impact lives in Nigeria — Jia, Ejimagwa

You are sitting on top of millions of people as your downlines. How did you get here and how do you manage it?

Getting there is not easy. I might not even know up to 0.1 percent of the people in my team. That is the beauty of this industry. It’s not about your effort, it’s leverage. Everybody comes in and they build a team. It’s not about me, it’s about us.

It must be extremely complex, the structure that you have to work on. How do you maintain and manage that?

It’s an extremely simple structure. My responsibility is to bring three people to the business, just three people

How is it difficult to deal with 3 people? You only have to deal with 3 people and before you know it the growth is exponential. You as a leader is chairman of your own company so it’s your responsibility to deal with your own team. That’s the way it works.

A lot of people do not know that Longrich is building a factory in Nigeria and bringing Foreign Direct Investment. Tell us more about that.

I am someone that believes in my country Nigeria and I have a team of leaders that have the same vision and passion for our country so we looked at it, was it not time for us to empower Nigerians?

Nigerians are in love with our daily use products and they manufacture for a whole lot of Blue Chip companies globally.

Of the top 100 Blue Chip companies in the world in the cosmetic industry, you can be sure that 90% of them are produced by Longrich so why won’t we have the same thing in Nigeria?

I used the opportunity of the president coming in, in 2015, and he said he was going to ban the importation of a lot of products

I went straight to China and told the chairman and today I am so happy, the factory is up and running, employing over 700 Nigerians.

700 families are being touched, not to talk of the over 3 million people that have been empowered through the platform. 3.7 million people in my country have been liberated. None of them can go home hungry.

For me it’s not work, it’s passion.

Most businesses including in Nigeria had problems during the COVID 19 Pandemic.

That period was even when we had a boom. We couldn’t even meet up with the demands because people now saw the reason why they needed a second option. A lot of companies closed down, downsized and everybody started looking out for plan b.

We couldn’t sustain the market in that period. In fact we are still paying the price because the demand was 100 percent more than the supply.

In a nutshell, how would you define network marketing to a novice?

A lot of people believe multilevel marketing is a pyramid but pyramid is every other company. No governor wants another person to come and be governor with him at the same time.

That is not how it is in network marketing, Longrich especially. I want you to grow and meet me at the same level. I will do anything I can to help you. No other MD would want you to be the MD tomorrow morning.

He would do anything to bring you down but in Longrich we will do everything to raise you up so tell me, is that pyramid?

In a pyramid, only one person can be on top. Time is the real worth and the real worth is in people. We have 40 million youth unemployed. Some of them go into crime and they say it’s because they are frustrated.

How can you be begging to become enslaved? I have been to more than 30 states in the United States, I did not see one dollar in the street. UK, I have been to, Asia, I have been to, Middle East, I have been to. You sell your properties to go and look for job?

In the 80s we said Ghana must go, today, Nigerian youths cannot go to Dubai again. You must be 40 years old and you must be married. No country in the world has the kind of youths we have in Nigeria, yet we are running to Canada. The real wealth is in people.

RELATED NEWS