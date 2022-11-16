By Juliet Umeh

Pictures tell a lot of stories, and so do colours. Perhaps that is why of all available measures, tech giant, Google, in partnership with multifaceted creative platform, Design Indaba last week decided to tell African stories in colours.

They unveiled a project, ‘Colours of Africa’ to showcase different cultures in the continent.

The project showcases 60 specially-curated artworks produced by over 60 African creatives chosen by Design Indaba.

Each of the creatives contributed a work that captures the ‘colour’ and character of their home country.

Speaking at the event, founder of Design Indaba, Ravi Naidoo, said the creatives showcase the best of African craft, product, industrial design, fashion, film, animation, graphic, food, music, jewellery and architecture.

Naidoo said: “Africa is known for its bold, unapologetic use of colour. Each country, city and community is identifiable by its unique palette. As Africans, we can tell powerful stories through colour. This project tells a story of a continent through the universally accessible lens.”

According to the partners, “the project will allow viewers to discover stories of Africa as told by the African creative community. The artworks will be showcased online where users are invited to spin the kaleidoscope to explore the works in an effort to take users on a journey through Africa, inviting them to view each country through the eyes of a local artist.”

Also speaking, Managing Director at Google, Nitin Gajria, said: “Google has always been acutely aware and in full support of the immense creative melting pot that exists on the continent. Collaborating with Design Indaba on this project allows us to bring this support to fruition.

“By empowering and amplifying African voices to tell the unique stories of their cultures through their work and creativity, we hope to provide much-needed exposure, cultivate a newfound curiosity, and window into the vast beauty that exists on the continent.

“The project involves creatives from almost every discipline imaginable, from architecture, illustration, painting and ceramics through to writing, engineering, the performing arts and visual communications. Their creations have been converted into images, videos, texts and illustrations. The multidisciplinary mix of 60 artists includes Algerian photographer Ramzy Bensaadi, fashion designer Bisrat Negassi from Eritrea, filmmaker Archange Kiyindou “Yamakasi” from the Republic of Congo and visual artist Ngadi Smart from Sierra Leone.

“To bring the project to life, Design Indaba collaborated with former Design Indaba conference speaker Noel Pretorius and his creative partner, Elin Sjöberg, who collaborated with Google Arts & Culture Lab to create the design concept and interface for the digital exhibition. “

Nothing like this exists to date, so we’re very excited to break new ground. This is an important artistic catalogue, the first of its kind to plot the expanse of African artistry on Google Arts & Culture. We salute Google for taking this important step to provide the world with a resource like this – not everyone can afford to travel here, or access physical art fairs and museums to view this kind of work,” continues Naidoo.

As part of the project launch, Design Indaba commissioned Nigerian multi-talented creative and accomplished professional artist, Chief Nike Okundaye to capture the unique spirit of her country in a colour which represents home to her.

