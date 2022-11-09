John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu’s absence from the party’s Presidential Campaign rally, in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital on Wednesday, has raised concerns among party stakeholders.

Ayu was also physically absent from flag off of the party’s 2023 Governorship, State and National Assembly campaign in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital on Monday.

While explaining Ayu’s absence from the Maiduguri rally, Special Adviser to the PDP National Chairman on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam said,

“He (Ayu) was held back by other very pressing engagements.

“There is nothing to it at all as party is ably and powerfully represented there, led by the Deputy Chairman (North).“

Incidentally, the National Chairman hails from Benue Senatorial Zone B, the same zone as the State Governor, Samuel Ortom who is one of five aggrieved governors of the party insisting on Ayu’s resignation for peace to return to the party.

Crisis erupted in the party soon after the Presidential primaries which former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, defeated Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike among others to clinch the sole ticket.

The crisis took a turn for the worse after Wike and his supporters felt slighted that the Rivers State Governor who was also a contender for the Vice Presidential ticket was side stepped.

Since then, Wike and four of his colleagues: Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) among other party chieftains have insisted on Ayu’s ouster as precondition for their participation in the party’s presidential campaigns.

