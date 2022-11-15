Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has reacted to the recent comments by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state, saying he has done his own part as a former governor of the state.

Obi, who spoke at the 2022 Lagos Business School (LBS) Alumni Conference in Lagos on Tuesday asked Soludo to better off as a Professor.

I Did My Little As Anambra Gov, Soludo Should Do More As A Professor – Peter Obi pic.twitter.com/KzJw6sSQ7O — Channels Television (@channelstv) November 15, 2022

“He (Soludo) remains my brother, we are very close. I remain prayerful for him. For other things which I didn’t succeed, God has given him opportunity to do it and succeed.

“So, if there is anything pending, governance doesn’t finish, people are still in government in America, so you stop where you will stop, other people will continue from there. I have done my little own as a trader, now the professor is there he will do his own as a professor, the schools I didn’t roof he will roof them, that’s how government goes,” Obi said.

Recall that Soludo had earlier alleged that the investment of Obi in Anambra state government is worth next to nothing.

The Anambra state also stated that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party cannot win in the 2023 presidential election.

