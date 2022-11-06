The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his counterpart in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar were both missing at a town hall series designed to enable aspirants to speak on their plans for Nigeria.

However, Atiku was represented by his running mate, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

2023: The @OfficialPDPNig VP Candidate and Governor of Delta State, @IAOkowa, will attend the town hall meeting organised by @ARISEtv /Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) on Security and Economy. It promises to be educative/instructive #RecoverNigeria pic.twitter.com/HtA35UqNrQ — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 6, 2022

Among some of the candidates of Nigeria’s 18 presidential candidates who were invited for the debate, a ‘presidential town hall’ organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development and Arise Television, only Peter Obi of the Labour Party; Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) and presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, Kola Abiola, attended the event in person.

The candidates were selected based on the performance of their parties in an online survey by the organisers during which all the 18 political parties were listed in alphabetical order.

“The result of this survey informed our decision to invite the highest four scoring parties – LP, APC, PDP and NNPP to the town hall,” the Director of the CDD, Idayat Hassan, said in a statement.

