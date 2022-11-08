Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo sparked reactions on social media when a video of her performing at the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential campaign rally in Uyo surfaced online.

Chinwo serenaded thousands of supporters of the party at the flag-off of the party’s 2023 governorship campaigns in the Akwa-Ibom state capital.

The Port Harcourt-born songster, with her signature beret, mounted the colourfully decorated podium at exactly 01:12 pm for her performance.

Chinwo became the cynosure of all eyes as she thrilled supporters of the PDP rally with her mellifluous voice blended with the sweet rhythm of musical instruments to produce harmonious tunes.

For over 11 minutes, the 32-year-old dazzled Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; his wife, Martha; and thousands of party loyalists in the state to gospel songs in local dialect and pidgin English.

Some of the songs she sang include ‘See the way you love me…’; ‘Jesus, you love me too much’, amongst others.

“Sister Mercy, this is electrifying,” the governor enthused in his speech after her ministration

In reactions, some tweeps questioned her involvement in politics, with many alluding she was there for the money.

Others leapt to her defense, asserting she was simply doing her job.

@Unkul_Obi: Mercy Chinwo don cash out from Akwa Ibom PDP 😂. Election for Nigeria na money making period.

@88ideass: Mercy Chinwo performed at the PDP rally in Akwaibom as per rally of the ministers of God. Fraudsters everywhere parading as ministers. Ministers of their pocket.

Apparently, she’s paid with millions stolen from Akwaibom state coffers

@femcomnet2: She is an artist and that is her business. Performing there doesn’t necessarily mean she support them.

@BlissDecency: She is doing her job as a musician…

