By Ediri Ejoh

AS Nigeria begins to take action towards energy transition, PPC Limited, Nigeria’s leading integrated solutions, engineering, and infrastructure development company, says the widespread adoption of renewable energy technology by the private sector will accelerate the diversification of Nigeria’s energy and power supply sources.

The Head of Power Division at PPC, Engr Kelechi Onuigbo, in a statement obtained by Vanguard said the transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources will bring immense benefits to Nigerians as it will provide more secure and affordable energy supplies.

The Nigeria Energy Transition Plan seeks to tackle the dual crises of energy poverty and climate change while delivering universal energy access in fulfillment of Sustainable Development Goal 7 by 2030 and the ambitious net-zero target by 2060. The Nigerian government has also expressed its commitment to sustainability and is hoping to provide 30 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by the year 2030, with renewable energy contributing at least 30 per cent to the energy mix. While the government is seeking the required funding, amounting to about $400 billion to implement the energy transition plan, he said the private sector also has a critical role to play in identifying climate risks, decarbonizing their operations and increasing the share of renewable system in their energy mix.

According to him, one of the low-hanging fruits for a just energy transition by the private sector is solar PV alternative power supply solutions, which are a safe, reliable, affordable, and easily accessible source of clean energy electricity. “Climate change has crept on us, and its impacts are absolutely damaging to Nigeria, as seen in the recent flooding in some parts of the country that has killed hundreds, destroyed properties, and displaced thousands, thereby rendering them homeless.” “He added, “Collective action is integral to solving the continent’s compelling climate issues, and the private sector can play its role by committing to building renewable and power backup energy systems that ensure energy efficiency.”

Onuigbo said that a hybrid power supply through a combination of grid and renewable energy solutions would provide an uninterrupted power supply that is much desired for smooth business operations, adding that other benefits include lower atmospheric contamination and savings in maintenance costs. PPC is dedicated to ensuring equitable access to electricity in Nigeria and has over the years invested in grid infrastructure as well as affordable renewable energy solutions.

