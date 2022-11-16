By Juliet Umeh

Following the constant complaints by Nigerians on poor services by telecom service providers, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has urged Nigerians to change their networks when they feel dissatisfied.

Responding to a questions on bad network by service , at NCC DAY event held at the just concluded 36th Lagos International Trade Fair, Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, CAB, NCC, Mr Efosa Idehen said the Commission has taken care of the issue of bad network a long time ago by introducing mobile number portability.

Idehen said: “Consumers are the king anytime, but the challenge we face in Nigeria is that consumers want us to mandate one particular service provider they like to do their best even when others are doing better than their preferred service providers.

“When you don’t like the service of your service provider, punish him by leaving. All you just need to do is to port to the best network that you feel is better.

Ask them that you want to come to the network and then they will give you form and you type port to 3232.

“You have only 30 days to stay with that network, if you don’t like it, you can port to another one. The reason we did this is to ensure your number goes with you everywhere you go,” he added.

Responding further to contributions of the Commission to achieve seamless connection, he said: “For us in NCC, we are a technology neutral environment. What that means is that we really don’t tell the technology the service providers will use but 5G is becoming a worldwide phenomenon; it is the one that can connect all things.

“You will be able to do a lot of things, such as Augmented Reality, AR, robotics and several other things that are necessary for the internet of things.

“So, we are also going further to license the remaining spectrum for 5G.

We want to make it possible for service providers to be able to deliver services seamlessly in Nigeria and then to make Nigeria to also enjoy the benefits of telecommunications.

Speaking on why NCC was at the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair, the 36th edition, Idehen said NCC uses the opportunity of the trade fair to get to consumers, both corporate and individuals.

He said: “It’s an opportunity for consumers to understand what NCC has been doing in the telecoms space to ensure that life is better for the consumers because we consider the consumers the king of whatever we do.

“And when we come to a trade fair like this, it’s an opportunity for us to tell them how to resolve their issues. We set up a boot camp here where we invite all the service providers to come in so that when you have challenges, you can go there and resolve them and in the process of resolving there.

He added, “We get to know the type of challenges that people face in the industry and begin to work to mitigate those challenges.”

