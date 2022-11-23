Lagos—A 45-year-old man, Kayode Abiodun, was, yesterday, docked at an Ikorodu Magistrate’s Court, in Lagos State, for allegedly beating up his mother.

Abiodun faced a four-count charge of assault, wilful damage and threat to life.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ahmed Sanni, told the court that Abiodun beat his mother up on September 5, at her residence at No 3, Omobowale Olowu Close, in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu.

Sanni said he assaulted his mother, Mrs Ebun-Oluwa Abiodun by hitting her in the face several times with his fist, causing her injury.

He added that Abiodun also conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by shouting on his mother.

The prosecutor also told the court that while the defendant was beating his mother, he wilfully damaged one pair of eye glasses valued N25,000 and one Itel phone valued N10,000.

He also damaged one radio set valued at N30,000, one refrigerator, valued N66,500 and five kegs valued N3,500.

Sanni said Abiodun also wielded a sharp object with which he threatened to kill his mother who later reported the assault to the police before the defendant was arrested.

He said the offences contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).

The presiding magistrate, Mrs T.A. Shotobi, granted Abiodun bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Shotobi ruled that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She adjourned the case till Dec. 1 for mention.

