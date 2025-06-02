Osun Court remands man for allegedly killing his mother

Court

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Monday, remanded one Taofeek Jimoh, at the Ilesa Correctional Centre for allegedly killing his mother.

Jimoh, whose address was not given, and had no legal representation in court, was docked on a charged of murder.

The Prosecutor, ASP Fatoba Temitope, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 8.00p.m on February 19, 2025 in the Oke-Ola area of Osogbo, Osun state capital.

He added that the defendant physically assaulted his mother, Taibat Jimoh, following a rancour, alleging that the assault led to her death.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr O. Olatunji, ordered that Jimoh be remanded following the magnitude of the charge preferred against him.

He adjourned until June 17, 2025 for mention.