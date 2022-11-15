John Alechenu, Abuja

National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has described comments made by the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo against its Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, as remarks born out of jealousy.

Abure said this in response to Soludo’s sustained verbal attacks on Peter Obi’s aspirations.

The LP National Chairman said it was sad that Soludo who was at some point the Governor of the Central Bank would first speak condescendingly about a sound investment decision made by Obi.

Abure said, “You can see the comment is born out of selfishness, the comment is born out of self centeredness, is born out of desperation, it’s born out of envy and jealousy.

“For somebody who was Central Bank Governor who should know the importance of investments which has been acclaimed by all governors to be one of the best that has been done in Anambra State, for such a man to demean such an investment will tell you that he is acting from a selfish point of view.

“Soludo does not have control of the majority of the people of Anambra State. Even Soludo rose on the legacy of Peter Obi because Peter Obi was the first Governor that rose to power through the platform of APGA.

“Obi built the party, consolidated it, and worked for the people of Anambra State which gave people confidence to continually vote for APGA.

Abure further said, “One can say clearly without fear of contradiction that Soludo is riding on the legacy of Peter Obi, because if not that Peter Obi built APGA by his performance, by instilling confidence in the people Soludo wouldn’t have had the platform on which he would have become governor.

“Therefore, I see Soludo’s comments as a distraction. I call on the people of Anambra State to take it with a pinch of salt.”

The LP chairman also condemned attacks on the party’s campaign train in some states of the federation describing such actions as a threat to democracy.

