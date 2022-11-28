By Adeola Badru

As part of efforts to stem the spate of kidnapping, the Oyo State chapter of the Southwest Security Network, codenamed Amotekun has uncovered four AK rifles, military camouflages and about sixty rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, alleged to have been abandoned by kidnappers operating in an undisclosed forest in the state.

Other items recovered were wraps of cannabis, a raincoat and two Nigerian Army caps and one beret.

Briefing newsmen on yesterday at the state headquarters of the corp at Moniya area, Ibadan, the Commandant of the corp, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), explained that the men of the command have been combing the forests in some parts of the state, following the recent abductions of passengers along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

He said the efforts of his men paid off last week Saturday when the items were discovered in one of the forests, following a tip-off that some gunmen were cited in one of the undisclosed forests.

Olayanju disclosed that companies assisted the men of the corps with the deployment of surveillance cameras for the operation in the last two weeks.

He noted that the press briefing was necessitated to shed light on speculations making the rounds about the recent activities of the Amotekun in the state.

The Amotekun boss said men of the security network are still on the ground in the forests with a view to nabbing the criminal elements.

Also, briefing newsmen, Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security Matters, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd), said the state governor had given marching order that security agents in the state be proactive in stemming the tide of kidnapping in the state.

He said collaboration with local hunters and vigilantes have assisted greatly in the recent success achieved by the agents in the state.

The governor’s aide on security said the capacity of kidnappers and other criminal elements is reduced with the recovery of arms and ammunition.

Owoseni, however, assured motorists plying major roads in the state that the state government will continue to do its best to give safe passage to commuters, while it will not also neglect the roads within the cities.

He added that the state government will ensure that necessary equipment needed for the smooth operation of the corp will be made available, stating that criminal-minded people will not be given space to continue to harass members of the public.

