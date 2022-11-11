By Charly Agwam Bauchi

Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Bauchi, Sani Shehu has mocked the empowerment programme of Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, saying that the days of free distribution of goats as empowerment to youth and women would soon be over.

The Chairman was speaking at a rally in Bauchi on Thursday where the party was receiving 50,000 decampees from nine political parties.

He expressed optimism that his party’s candidate, Senator Halliru Jika will dethrone incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed from power in 2023.

Shehu described the Bauchi NNPP gubernatorial candidate as more youthful than the incumbent governor.

He said that the days of free distribution of goats as empowerment to youth and women by the present administration in Bauchi would soon be over.

In his speech, the NNPP governorship candidate, Senator Halliru Dauda Jika assured the people that they would soon be salvaged from the shackles of abject poverty, disease and ignorance by his administration.

Jika lambasted some political parties for giving a measure of salt or N1,000 to buy votes during elections, while also urging youths and women to shun politicians who come to them with such gifts.

According to him, “Let me correct one thing that is going around on social media that am working for someone. They know me I am not a coward in politics, especially in Bauchi in which I was born. I am a bonafide son of the state so don’t mind them with their mischievous talks that I am here for somebody in APC or PDP. Rather I am here to be the next governor of Bauchi state come 2023.

“Let me assure you our government will deliver the yearning and aspiration of the Bauchi people, particularly youth and women because of the tremendous support we are witnessing since we started this journey.

“They refused to do what is right for the people of Bauchi. We are here to change the narratives in Bauchi state, and Bauchi is for competent people not for bunch of liars,” he said.

One of the decampees Alhaji Garba Chiroma who spoke on behalf of

other decampees, urged people to vote for NNPP at all levels, saying that they will go round all the 20 local governments area of the state to campaign for the NNPP.

On his part, a chieftain of the NNPP, Alhaji Baba Mallam Katagum called for 40-day prayers for the repose the souls of some Bauchi deceased pensioners and civil servants who lost their lives while waiting for the payment of their entitlements and salaries.

Katagum accused Governor Mohammed of self-centredness for building a mansion in Bauchi containing 70 rooms out of government coffers.

“Where is he going with such a magnificent house when he has already attained the age of 64 years,” he queried.

