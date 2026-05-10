85% of those accusing Wike have joined APC — Bauchi PDP Gov aspirant

Wike

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Bauchi State, Alhaji Usman Adamu, has defended the FCT MInister Nyesom Wike against allegations of working for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, saying most of those who accused the minister have now defected to the ruling party themselves.

Adamu also dismissed concerns over the PDP’s internal crisis and recent defections, insisting the party remains firmly rooted in Bauchi and capable of retaining power in the state despite the political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

The PDP aspirant spoke in Abuja while submitting his nomination forms for the Bauchi governorship race, where he described politics as a contest that demands strategy, endurance and strong leadership.

Adamu said, “About 85 per cent of those accusing him have already officially decamped to the APC. Who is working for APC?

“Before, about 14 governors ganged up against one person. Gradually, one after the other, you were scoring one, two. I have never seen such a scorer. In the end, the match ended 14-0. I am thanking Wike.

“You know, politics is like a battlefield and in the battlefield, the battlefield looks like a football match where you want to win.

“You have a coach and a referee. And in all fields of war, you must have a warrior.”

Turning to his governorship ambition, Adamu presented himself as a unifying figure who could bridge political, generational and regional divides in Bauchi State.

“I am not too old and neither too young to be a leader in this country. I will be the bridge between the women, youths and elders,” he said.

On regional balancing in the state, Adamu said, “We have a dichotomy in the state that is called Bauchi-Kataokum. I don’t belong to Bauchi, I don’t belong to Kataokum. I will be in the middle of this place.”

He also said he had spent years developing a long-term blueprint for the state’s growth.

Asked about his chances of winning if the incumbent governor backs another candidate from a different platform, Adamu said political power ultimately rests with the people.

He said, “Power and authority belongs to God and only Him can decide the future with certainty. Bauchi people are very wise and they can choose what they want for themselves.

“Even the former governor defeated an incumbent governor. So talk less of defeating a person that was imposed by the governor.”

Adamu also pushed back against claims that the PDP was divided or losing relevance in the state.

“As far as I am concerned, there is one party here, which is PDP And for your information, PDP has its stronghold in Bauchi. Most of the people of Bauchi are PDP and you cannot change them from that position,” he said.

Questioning the legitimacy of rival factions within the party, he urged Nigerians to rely on records recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He said, “You just go to the INEC website. Who is the official leader of a party organised by INEC? The party is being led by Honorable Abdurahman Mohamed Takushara. So what else do I need?

“Those splinter groups, if they want to start selling forms, they can sell forms. Even scammers are selling forms everywhere.”

Adamu insisted the PDP would emerge stronger after its primaries despite the internal tensions and rival claims surrounding the party.

“Believe me, after the primaries, we will be more united, and we will pose a very great threat to Bauchi State government,” he said.