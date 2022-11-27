Officials of the NSCDC on a parade.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Osun state command said it deployeda total of 3,700 personnel for the inauguration of the sixth elected governor for the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, holding at Osogbo City Stadium on Sunday (today).

The Acting Public Relations Officer for NSCDC Osun Command, Kehinde Adeleke made this disclosure in a statement on Saturday, adding that there would be ‘operation stop and search’ within already identified flashpoints across the state.

Read also: We left N14 billion in Osun coffers – Oyetola

The corps then urged residents to remain calm, saying its men would be fully on the ground during and after the inauguration to maintain law and order.

The statement further read in parts, “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command, has deployed 3,700 personnel for the inauguration of Osun Governor elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“NSCDC and other sister agencies in the state embarked on a show-of-force yesterday (Friday) as a way of sending signal to criminally minded people in the state.”

Similarly, Osun State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, said the agency had deployed 250 personnel for the inauguration.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Idowu Yusuf, who spoke with Sunday PUNCH at the venue of the inauguration, also said all entry and exit points to the state were being monitored closely.

Meanwhile, Osun State Police Command said it will deploy adequate number of security operatives to ensure hitch-free inauguration of the sixth elected governor for the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, holding at Osogbo City Stadium on Sunday (today).

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, during an interview with Sunday PUNCH, however declined given an official figure of the men and officers that would be on duty.

She maintained necessary security arrangements had been made to protect lives and property before and after the ceremony.

On its part, for the inauguaration, Osun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Paul Okpe, said 350 personnel would be on duty.

RELATED NEWS