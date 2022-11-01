By Bose Adelaja

One body was recovered on Tuesday from the fire incident that gutted a four-storey building at Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The casualty was that of a male, according to Adeseye Margaret, the Director,

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire incident occurred at Plot 1114, Adeola Odeku Str, by Eletu Ogabi Close, Opposite Keystone Bank, Victoria Island.

She confirmed this in her updates on the fire incident on Tuesday afternoon.

According to her, the incident was reported at about 10:03am through distress call and this was responded to by the Oba Oniru Fire Station.

On the cause of the fire outbreak, she said this occurred from an industrial generating set which was being fixed before it reportedly exploded and ravaged the building.

“The generator which was housed within the premises of a commercial bank, also affected an adjoining Toyota Saloon Car belonging to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police stationed outside the premises.

“Unfortunately, a male adult was recovered severely burnt beyond recognition and handed over to the Police from Bar-Beach Division while the four storey commercial building was saved and the RRS Policemen escaped unhurt.

“Further report will be given as the investigation into the cause of incident is completed.”

Earlier, Lagos RRS, on its official Facebook page, had narrated how one of its vehicles was involved in the fire.

According to the post, some RRS men were on patrol of Adeola Odeku street when the incident occurred, “RRS vehicle on patrol of Adeola Odeku was this morning involved in a fire incident.

“Although lives were lost in the incident but our officers escaped with injuries.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls of those whose lives were lost in the incident, we appreciate those who have been calling and sending messages to our Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

“Thank you for your concerns.”

Vanguard had reported that the building was located in business area at Adeola Odeku street.

The fire was said to have razed and spread to some property within the vicinity.

However, it was successfully put out by the fire fighters.

