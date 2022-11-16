Apama

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood comedic actor Dike Osinachi, popularly known as Apama, has lost his two-year-old son, Jidenna.

The death was announced on Tuesday.

According to reports, the the two-year-old boy passed away in an undisclosed hospital in Owerri, Imo State.

Jidenna was said to have been sick for a long time.

Confirming the unfortunate incident in a post on Apama Instagram page on Wednesday, the comedian wrote, “it’s well,” while sharing a gospel song about having the strength to do what he has to do.

Fans took to the comment section to condole with the actor and offer prayer and support.

ruffcoinnwaba said, “Take heart nwanne, May God comfort you.”

don_kalax said, “My sincere condolences brotherly.”

goddeywithme said, “This guy never get comments reach 300 before.. but now look .. people of the world.. may sorrowful thing never happen to your family for people to know you.”

portiacute1 said, “Tittle of the song pls this made me tearing God comfort your family.”

mo_chedz said, “May Elohim comforts you and your entire household, a bigger blessing will come, an abundance of joy will come, and this time, it will be forever.”

