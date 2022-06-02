By David Royal

The daughter of popular Nollywood comic Actor, Chioma Jasmine Okafor has revealed how her father’s colleague hacked into his social media accounts to dupe followers while her father, Mr Ibu was sick.

Chioma in a post on her father’s Instagram page on Thursday also disclosed that the suspect has been apprehended and handed over to the police.

Vanguard reports that while Mr Ibu was in sick bed, he had raised an alarm that his social media pages were hacked and called on his fans and followers within and outside Nigeria to be wary of scammers who have taken over his pages to solicit help.

Chioma added that the extent of the damage the hacker who tempered with the Facebook, Instagram and Email accounts of the father has caused will determine if his identity will be revealed.

She wrote;

“Should we reveal his identity or temper justice with as he has been begging for forgiveness since yesterday! Note he also hacked his Facebook and the email he uses in receiving notifications from banks! He’s only begging we cover his identity because he said it will Jeopardize his career in the Nollywood industry! Please what do y’all suggest we do in this regard! Keep sharing until it gets to the appropriate news agencies! Thanks regards! Chioma Jasmine.”

