By Efosa Taiwo

The Deputy Director of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has expressed confidence that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, will be rejected by Nigerians at the 2023 polls.

Oshiomole stated this on Wednesday morning while featuring on Arise TV morning show.

The former Edo State Governor was clarifying a statement attributed to the vice presidential candidate of APC, Kashim Shettima, saying that Atiku would be retiring to Dubai after the 2023 presidential election.

Oshiomole explained that Atiku has a history of being rejected by Nigerians, and then relocating to Dubai after defeat.

He said such will likely repeat itself in the forthcoming poll as he hoped the ban on Nigeria does not affect him.

He said, “Given Atiku’s record of movement, that once he suffers a defeat – it is on record, once he loses an election – he moves to Dubai. And so, he is saying because we are confident that nothing has changed. Nigeria has rejected him three, four times, and even the best partnership he enjoyed in 2019 with Obi did not deliver him. Now, his ticket is not as potent as it was in 2019.

“We are confident that, God willing, using the same Nigerian people who had rejected him in the past, they will reject him again. And because once he is rejected, he has a history of relocating to Dubai. That is what the Vice president meant.

“And I think Atiku will actually relocate to Dubai, he has been doing it. He is comfortable there. I hope that the ban on Nigeria does not affect him. Hopefully he will go there.”

