By Prince Okafor

Despite Nigeria along with 13 West Africa countries sitting on the West Coast, indications have emerged that the region is still struggling to explore and exploit tourism.

This came as the Sierra Leonean Tourism Minister, Dr. Memunatu Pratt attributes inadequate marketing of the heritage sites in the West Africa sub region as a major treat stalling tourists visit these sites.

Pratt made this disclosure at the ongoing Akwaaba African Travel Market, in Lagos.

She noted that marketing the tourism sites in West Africa will further create awareness for tourists who are ever ready to visit and explore new things.

In her words: “What we have in the West Africa region now is a region poorly connected by rail, air even sea water transport.

“In some countries, you can use your ferry to move to many different places, as islands are not barriers, likewise coastal layers, but we have missed that.

“If you go to countries like seychelles, which is made up of about 115 islands, but you cannot even feel it. Because at every moment, there is a boat going there are domestic aircrafts there and then there are wonderful ferries put it together by the business sector.

“If a country like Seychelles in East Africa can do that, what about countries in West Africa. I am bringing this comparison, to be able to say that we have not been able to do much to be able to explore and exploit what we have.

“Cities in West Africa are sitting on the West Coast, what is wrong with putting cruise ships along this route, which will surely create new jobs as well as connecting people.

“In our country, cost of traveling is very high, even though we know people are really wanting to move, not only the cost of traveling, taxes inclusive. These are issues affecting us.

“Although, some countries are doing well in urban planning and development but then some other countries are still lagging behind. So the point I am making is that tourism is based on those things.

“If you want to move goods, services and also multiply the economy and ensure it works properly, tourism should be given priority.”

She advocated for an integrated marketing approach for the region’s efforts to yield the desired results.

“One of the things we are not doing enough is marketing. Our marketing of our natural resources, products and sites has not been enough. Our marketing has been towards the domestic, may be consumer and trade related. But we have not been able to market West Africa as it should, wherein people will know what is here and what is there. We know the tour operators are doing well but an integrated approach will make a lot of difference.

“Today, people are talking about the Economic Community of West Africa States(ECOWAS) Visa wherein if you have an ECOWAS Visa as a tourist, you can go to Accra, you can go to Lome., so we have to think about integrated marketing. Then also let us put together the facilities and the opportunities that are available. There should also be airline arrangements. If somebody comes with an ECOWAS Visa, there may be some discounts.

“What is important is that it drives businesses; you see people coming to do hotels, coming to expand entertainment facilities, sponsoring local artists, film industry, it all drives the process of the development of the economy,” She added.

