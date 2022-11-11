By Haroon Balogun

Profile 820: A Muslim male, 39, self-employed, from Ogun State but based in Ajah, Lagos State, genotype-AC, searching for God fearing Muslimah as wife from any part of the South West for marriage.

She must be between the ages of 25 and 33, and have good Islamic knowledge, gainfully employed and be ready for marriage.

Profile 821: A Muslimah, 25, final year student, based in Ibadan, genotype-AA desires a God-fearing Muslim as husband. He must be gainfully employed and ready for marriage.

Profile 822: A Muslim male, 28, from Kebbi State but based in Abuja, Genotype-AA wants a Muslimah between the 20-28 years of age.

Preferably, from the northern part of the country.

Profile 823: A Muslim male, 35, Lagos-based businessman, genotype-AA, needs a Muslim lady between ages 25 to 33 years, who is gainfully or self employed and ready for marriage.

Profile 824: A Muslim male, 45, AS genotype, self-employed, based in Lagos a Muslim lady between ages 28 to 30 years ready for marriage.

Preferably, a graduate with Quran and Islamic knowledge.

Profile 825: A 32-year old Muslimah, single from Osun State, teacher based in Niger State, wants a God fearing Muslim as husband.

He must be self or gainfully employed, not be more than 40 years, based in the southwest and ready for marriage.

Profile 826: A Muslim male, 42, AS gynotype, civil servant, based in Ogun State, wants a Muslim lady not more than 35 years of age, practising sunnah and ready for marriage.

Profile 828: A Muslim male, 32, AA genotype, separated, teacher, based in Ogun state needs a Muslim lady literate between ages 25 and 30 and ready for marriage.

Preferably a graduate with Quran and Islamic knowledge.

Profile 829: A Muslim male, 42, AS gynotype, civil servant, based in Ogun State, wants a Muslim lady not more than 35 years of age, practising sunnah and ready for marriage.

Send your profile (in the above format) with contact telephone, and photo, to [email protected] or on whatsapp 08036688535. Names and contact numbers will not be published.

