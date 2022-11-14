The MTV EMA’s 2022 awards were held at the weekend with Nigerian music star bagging the Best African Art award.

Burna won the award ahead of other nominees including Ayra Starr (Nigeria), BlackSherif (Ghana), Musa Keys (South Africa) and Zuchu (Tanzania) following a widely successful 2022.

Here is, however, a full list of all the winners:

Best African Act – Burna Boy

• Best Song – Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Best Pop – Taylor Swift

• Best New – SEVENTEEN

• Best K-Pop – Lisa

• Best Latin- Anitta

• Best Electronic – David Guetta

• Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj

• Best Rock – Muse

• Best Alternative – Gorillaz

• Best R&B – Chlӧe

• Best Longform – Taylor Swift – All Too Wll (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

• Video For Good – Sam Smith Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)

• Biggest Fans – BTS

• Best Push – SEVENTEEN

• Best Metaverse Performance – BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile

• Best Look ‘Personal Style’ – Rita Ora

Generation Change – Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina

• Best Asia Act – TOMORROW X TOGETHER

• Best Australian Act – G Flip

• Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi

• Best Canadain Act – Johnny Orlando

• Best Caribbean Act – Daddy Yankee

• Best French Act – Amir

• Best German Act – Badmómzjay

• Best Hungarian Act – Carson Coma

• Best India Act – Armaan Malik

Best Italian Act – Pinguini Tattici Nucleari

• Best Israel Act – Noa Kirel

• Best Latam-North Act – Kenia Os

• Best Latam-South Act – Tini

• Best Latam-Central Act – Danny Ocean

• Best Dutch Act – Goldband

• Best New Zealand Act – Lorde

• Best Nordic Act – Sigrid

• Best Polish Act – Ralph Kaminski

• Best Portuguese Act – Bárbara Bandeira

Best Spanish Act – Bad Gyal

• Best Swiss Act – Loredana

• Best UK & Ireland Act – Harry Styles

• Best US Act – Billie Eilish

