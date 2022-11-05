By Moses Nosike

Montblanc, the leading global Maison for luxury writing instruments, watches, leather goods, new technologies, and accessories is proud to launch the new release of its exceptional collection into the Nigerian market with longstanding partner, PoloLuxury.

The collection – ‘On the Move’ with Montblanc was inspired by the desire of the Maison to help people embrace the inspirational power of their new-found mobility in the way they move and travel while on their quest to live a life of purpose and passion. This novel collection embodies a new vision of mobility that is at the heart of Montblanc’s DNA: the way we move inspires the mark we make.

“Montblanc has also always understood the power of mobility, to move freely not just physically, but moving ahead to grow and ultimately thrive. With this new collection, we are encouraging a new generation of Montblanc customers to get out and move with passion, curiosity, and style, as they pursue what truly matters to them in life”, explains Vincent Montalescot, Montblanc CMO.

The new collection consists of finely crafted companions to inspire people to follow their path and accompany them on their journey, including the Extreme 3.0 backpack with the climbing-inspired M Lock 4810, a StarWalker Black Cosmos writing instrument, the new Summit 3 smartwatch and the Montblanc 1858 GMT watch.

Speaking about the new collection, Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, PoloLuxurysaid: “In our many years of partnership with the Montblanc brand, we have always been inspired by the innovative prowess and excellent craftsmanship of the brand in pushing the boundaries of innovation. We are more than delighted to introduce the ‘On the Move’ collection to our tasteful clients and are assured of delivering to them the most wonderful experience.”

The new collection is now available at the Montblanc boutique, located in The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki, Lagos. Polo is Nigeria’s leading luxury goods company and the exclusive retailer of the world’s most prestigious Swiss watch brands; Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Chopard, Longines, IWC, Omega, and Montblanc accessories, and jewellery brands like Messika, Yoko London, among others

RELATED NEWS