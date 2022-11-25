By Ada Osadebe

Media personality, Laura Monyeazo Abebe, popularly known as Moet Abebe, has criticized men who frequently demand sex from women whenever they take them out on dates.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, the media personality told men that no woman owes them sex for dates.

Moet, who described the ‘sex-for-date’ as a warped mentality, said the entitlement and audacity make her blood boil.

She wrote, “I repeat!!! No woman owes you sex because you took her out on a date!!! Wtaf?

“What type of warped mentality is that?? The entitlement!! The audacity!! Is making my blood boil.”

