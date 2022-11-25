Excellence, capacity and character were recognized, as Ismaila Uba Misilli, the Director General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe State bagged the Spokespersons Communications Award ( SCA) 2021/2022.

Misilli emerged top and rated best by the panel of judges in the Press Release category in Nigeria.

The special recognition for this man of uncommon credibility and intergrity, was made by a famous media/PR NGO, Image Merchants Promotion Limited, during its “Security and Emergency Management Award (SAMA) and Spokespersons Communication Award (SCA) conference 2022 held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The SCA was instituted to recognize the most outstanding public relations contributions and communications strategies undertaken between 2021 and 2022.

Speaking at the award presentation, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, who was the Chairman of the occasion and also a recipient of an award, commended the organisers of the event, describing them as tested, trusted and reputable partners.

He maintained that it is a tough job to be a spokesperson for government or security agencies in times like this, regretting that many people prefer things in the negative perspectives despite all the positive gains recorded.

In his presentation, the Guest Speaker and Chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, Mallam Muktar Surajo, who spoke on strategic communications for security spokespersons, noted that relationship among Nigerians is at its lowest ebb.

He stated: “We must return to the days of our charished values when we were all brothers and sisters irrespective of differences in tribe and religion. That we must go back to the good old days where we must harness our diversity for our collective good. We must all shun hate speeches”.

He commended the initiative of the organisers for recognizing talents and achievements and rewarding same.

Earlier in his welcome address, the founder of the organization, Yusha’u Shuaib, who is the editor-in-chief of Economic Confidential Magazine, said the award was in recognition of their services to humanity and to encourage them to do more.

The award for Misilli was received on his behalf by the Information Officer of Gombe State Liaison Officer in Abuja, Mrs Esther Solomon.

RELATED NEWS