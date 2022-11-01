By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Kirshnik Khari Ball known professionally as Takeoff has been shot dead in Houston.

According to TMZ, details around the reported incident are still very sketchy at this time.

However, numerous sources alleged that Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice when a gun shot broke out, hitting Takeoff either in the head or near his neck.

Houston Police also shared on their social media that the victim was found upon arrival at 1200 Polk, while 2 other people were shot and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. It’s still unclear what their conditions are, while Quavo was not injured.

Quavo and Takeoff are uncle and nephew, while Offset is Quavo’s cousin. Since Offset married Cardi B in 2017, he’s found his own solo success, perhaps sparking tension within the trio.

As a result of his spit from his group, Quavo and Takeoff ended their relationship with Offset and they have all not been on good terms.

Here are some Twitter users’ reactions to the incident, according to some fans, they feel sad that Offset could not end the beef he had with his brothers before the incident happened.

@WowWhoaWTF said,”The #Migos took a loss when they split. Now Take Off gets killed and the split is really real & it’s no coming back from that. No time for #Quavo, #TakeOff and #Offset to settle their differences & reconcile. This is all so very sad. For real!!.

@__Layol said, “X got killed over a bike and a Louis bag, Pop got killed over a watch & a chain, Pnb got killed over a chain eating waffles and now Takeoff got killed a game of dice.

“I hate everything about this world, i wanna fucking throw up. Rest easy Takeoff.

@_ADHDre said,”The crazy thing is Offset and Takeoff aint even straighten out they issues before he died and that shit gon eat him up forever life too short to be beefing with people you love over dumb shit and money.

@HipHopAllDayy said,”Praying for Offset as well. I can’t imagine the pain of how it must feel to be brothers with Takeoff for literally your whole life and then have him pass away when you weren’t on good terms. Such a horrible situation.

juice wayne

@visecs said,Takeoff, man…

“Offset lost a brother he’ll never get to fix things with,for nothing.

“Quavo lost his nephew,for nothing.

“Rap lost a good one,for nothing.

“All this bloodshed,for nothing.

“It’ll never make sense.

“Never ever.

“Rest in Peace.

“Prayers to the family of the fallen.

@OhhMar24 said,”Takeoff passing away while him and Offset weren’t on good terms is the worse part of this. That’s going to haunt Offset for the rest of his life. Praying for all parties involved truly.

RELATED NEWS