Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored spectacular goals on Saturday as Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 to brighten their hope of qualifying for the round of 16 at the ongoing World Cup.

Argentina needed to win the match to have any hope of qualifying while a loss would have seen them crash out of the tournament, having lost their opening game to a shocking 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

After a cagey and barren first half that saw only two shots on goal, one from each side, Messi gave Argentina the lead on 64th minute.

Angel Di Maria passed the ball to Lionel Messi, who collected the ball and unleashed a terrific shot from the edge of the box. His effort went into the bottom right corner for a fabulous goal.

Fernandez scored a sublime goal three minutes to duration to give Argentina 2-0.

Messi was at the heart of it as he played in Fernandez, who showed great determination to get to the ball before a couple of defenders and from inside the box he shot into the top of the net.

