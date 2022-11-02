One month and five days after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, unlocked the lid on presidential campaigns on September 28, about 10 of the 18 presidential candidates and political parties are yet to begin campaigns.

A host of them are yet to raise their campaign councils or announce campaign itinerary. Most are yet to unveil their manifestos.

Read Also: 35 days after, 10 parties yet to begin presidential campaigns

One of the candidates worst hit by the campaign bug is the only female candidate, Princess Chichi Ojei, of the Allied People’s Movement, APM.

Currently, the party has halted its campaigns due to the absence of Princess Ojei, who is on a medical leave.

Below are the facts:

Candidates who have commenced campaigns

*Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu – APC

*Alhaji Atiku Abubakar – PDP

*Mr. Peter Obi – LP

*Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu – ADC

*Mr. Omoyele Sowore – AAC

*Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso – NNPP

*Prince Adewole Adebayo – SDP

*Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, YPP

The 18 candidates cleared by INEC

• Imumolen Christopher – Accord Party, AP

• Al-Mustapha Hamza – Action Alliance, AA,

• Sowore Omoyele – African Action Congress, AAC

• Kachikwu Dumebi – African Democratic Congress, ADC

• Sani Yabagi Yusuf – Action Democratic Party, ADP

• Tinubu Bola Ahmed – All Progressives Congress, APC

• Umeadi Peter Nnanna – All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA

• Ojei Princess Chichi – Allied People’s Movement, APM

• Nnamdi Osita – Action Peoples Party, APP

• Adenuga Oluwafemi – Boot Party, BP

• Obi Peter – Labour Party, LP)

•Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso – New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP

•Osakwe Felix Johnson – National Rescue Movement, NRM

• Abubakar Atiku – Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

•Abiola Kolawole – Peoples Redemption Party, PRP

• Adebayo Adewole – Social Democratic Party, SDP

•Ado-Ibrahim Abdumalik – Young Progressives Party, YPP

•Nwanyanwu Daniel – Zenith Labour Party, ZLP

Vanguard News

RELATED NEWS