By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

THE Vice Chancellor, McPherson University, Seriki Sotobi, Ajebo in Obafemi/Owode local government area of Ogun State, Professor Francis Igbasan, Tuesday, said the institution has reviewed downward the tuition fees of some of its courses. Prof. Igbasan, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen at a news conference as part of activities for the institution’s 7th Convocation, listed some of the affected courses to include English, Finance, History and International Relations as well as Marketing.

He added that there is light upward review of the Nursing Science tuition fee. According to him, “with the slight increase, McPherson University’s tuition fees for Nursing Science is still one of the most affordable in Ogun State and across the South Western Nigeria. The increase was in line with unavoidable economic realities”.Professor Igbasan said, that no fewer than 107 students will be graduating from the institution during the convocation scheduled to hold on Saturday, saying that ten of them will bag First Class Honours, fifty-seven Second Class Upper Division, thirty-two Second Class Lower Division and Third Class.

Speaking on facilities in the institution, the vice chancellor said, “the university has a modern ICT Centre and e-library, with generous work station for students use. There is full internet connectivity in almost all buildings on campus, including staff offices, classrooms and administrative block. The facilities have been employed for training of staff and students. We have modern Nursing Laboratories, English Language Laboratory and a modern Mass Communication Studio. We also have well-equipped science laboratories for computer science, microbiology and biochemistry programmes. Acquisition of a radio transmitter with the aim of starting McU radio very soon. The processes for obtaining licence from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has also commenced”.

To improve on its Internally Generated Revenue, he said, “McPherson University has embarked on agricultural projects by initiating cultivation of hectares of land of pineapple, plantain and cassava/maize inter-crop. From our cassava farm, McU Garri has become a regular feature item on our stable. Projects also include livestock farming. All these ventures also serve as a platform for entrepreneurial skill acquisition by our students. Other attractions for McPherson University included successful completion of the first ten sessions academic sessions.

