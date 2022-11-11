By Charly Agwam

A 25-year-old man, Anas Auwal, has been arrested by police operatives in Bauchi State for allegedly killing a five-year-old boy, Abba Yahuza, over the victim’s father’s inability to raise N5 million ransom for his release.

The suspect, according to Ahmed Wakil, spokesman for Bauchi Police Command, lured Yahuza into his room with ‘sweet’, on October 11, and subsequently contacted his father over the phone to demand the ransom.

However, the captive’s father responded that he could not get the demanded ransom.

Fearing he could be exposed if he released, the boy, Auwal, “decided to hack the victim to death in his room and waited until night time, bundled the remains in a sack, and buried it in a shallow grave.”

He said that Auwal has confessed to the crime.

