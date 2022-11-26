Natalia Bryant

Late American basketball player, Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia has been granted a restraining order against a 32-year-old man Dwayne Kemp, whom she accused of stalking her.

Natalia filed for a restraining order on Monday against Kemp as per Bleacher Report on Friday.

Bryant’s filing disclosed Kemp first started harassing her on social media in 2020 and sent her messages that inferred they were in a relationship together, like “kissing faces and hearts,” and “threatened to make unwanted in-person contact with her.”

However, the 19-year-old girl heaved a sigh of relief when a judge approved her restraining order two days after she filed.

Kemp will be required to remain 200 yards away from “Bryant, her home, her workplace, her school, her vehicle and sorority house and the USC campus.”

Natalia had claimed Kemp sent her a picture of her late father in July 2021 with the message, “Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe.'”

“In light of all the trauma that she’s already been through with the tragic loss of her father, she doesn’t need something like this,” Natalia’s attorney, Lou Shapiro said.

“Unfortunately, people in the spotlight who are well-known, who have well-known last names, they are more likely subject to harassment like this.”

Kemp also reportedly tried to track her down on USC’s campus twice, most recently in early November, and both the USC campus police and the Los Angeles Police Department supported Bryant in her request to obtain a restraining order.

Kemp has either been arrested or convicted of delinquency four times, and he has regularly posted on social media about guns and gun accessories he wanted to purchase.

