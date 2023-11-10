Keke Palmer releases attack footage, seeks restraining order against abusive ex-boyfriend 

American actress, Keke Palmer, has filed for a restraining order against her estranged boyfriend, Darius Jackson, alleging a history of abuse during their two-year relationship with a video of an attack.

According to thatgrapejuice, Palmer presented photographic proof in support of her request for a restraining order, claiming that he struck her in front of their small child.

The actress, known for her role in “Nope,” stated on Sunday that Jackson allegedly trespassed into her home without consent, threatening and physically assaulting her, according to the New York Post.

The documents reportedly detailed instances of physical violence, destruction of personal property, and emotional abuse, including threats of self-harm.

Keke claimed the relationship permanently ended in early October due to the sustained physical and emotional abuse she experienced.

She captioned the picture, saying, “The abuse during our relationship was not just physical but emotional and manipulative. Darius would “love bomb” me and make me feel like I was the most important woman in the world, only to get extremely distant and cold over a perceived insult to him,”

Palmer is seeking sole custody of the 8-month-old son they had during their relationship, which lasted from June 2021 to October 2023.