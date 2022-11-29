By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian skit maker, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori popularly known as Kie Kie has announced the birth of her bouncing baby girl.

The media personality made this known on her Instagram page on Tuesday, by showing a video clip of a popular children’s show, “Cocomelon.”

She captioned the video, saying, “Look who’s Here!.

” Our Infant! E. ILORI, NOLA.”

Kie Kie appreciated God for the birth of her child on her Instagram story, sharing gorgeous pictures of the new baby.

Congratulations have since come in order from friends and family.

The proud mother had earlier dedicated a song to her unborn child when she showed off her baby bump.

The song titled “L’oruko Jesu (Prayer for Oluwashonaolami)” features the Akinpelu girls. It is filled with prayers for her child, wishing she would grow without stress while having a peaceful and fulfilled life.

She captioned the post: “Look who’s going to be a mummy. Me wey never fall dann inside rain before! One small drizzle bayi! I fell pregnant Danu Danu!”

