By Adeola Badru

A renowned Islamic scholar, Dr. Daud Amoo-Alaga, has called for incorporation of western education and vocational skills into the curriculum of Arabic schools.

He made the call Tuesday in Ibadan at the formal opening ceremony of a month educational workshop organised by Association of Arabic and Islamic Schools in Oyo State.

Dr Amoo-Alaga, said there was the need for constant review of curriculum of Arabic schools to meet the current realities, stressing that if western education and vocational skills are added, it would enhance more participation.

Dr Amoo-Alaga who is also the Chief Missioner, Oyo State Muslim Community, underscored the importance of unity of purpose among Muslims, noting that if that is achieved, the faithful would be more respected and get better value in the society.

The Executive Chairman, Association of Arabic and Islamic Schools in Oyo State, Sheikh Nasirudeen Kharashi-Arikeusola said, the one-month educational workshop with the theme “Islam is Against Terrorism and Crimes” was part of of the Association’s contributions to national development and societal reformation.

Sheikh Arikeusola explained that the seminar would also redirect students’ psychology against cybercrime, ritual killing and other prevalent criminal activities in line with Quranic injunctions.

According to Sheikh Arikeusola who is also the proprietor of Islamic and Arabic Educational Institute, Eleyele, Ibadan, the association with over 2,000 membership has carefully chosen two facilitators from each of the 33 local government areas in the state who will adopt Qur’an and prophetic tradition for the workshop.

Giving additional information about the programme, the Secretary of the association and the proprietor of Ar-ridoh International Islamic Institute, Alarere, Ibadan, Ustadh Muhammad-Jamiu Abdulgafar called on the facilitators to follow the well researched syllabus on topical issues and always give progress report in order to evaluate the seminar for improvement on subsequent programmes.

Ustadh Abdulgafar, while tracing the history of terrorism incursion into Nigeria, affirmed that Islam is antithetical to extremism and criminal acts.

The association secretary called on government at all levels and well meaning Nigerians to support Islamic propagation and other religious activities for societal spiritual renewal.

He noted that the seminar for Islamic teachers will be held in four zones comprising Ibadan, Oke-Ogun, Oyo-Ogbomoso and Ibarapa, while school proprietors will have an enlarged meeting at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Ustadh Abdulgafar added that the Annual General Meeting will be held at the Conference Centre, University of Ibadan on Sunday 18th December, 2022.

The maiden educational workshop projected to be an annual programme is grouped into four categories beginning with students in basic category between 19th and 20th November, Intermediate category (JSS students) holding between 26th and 27th November, while the advance category for students in Senior Schools is to hold between 3rd and 4th December.

