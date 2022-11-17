By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Government has donated cash, bags of rice and other food items to the displaced people of Amangwu community in Ohafia council area.

The government has also asked the displaced persons to return home as normalcy has been restored to the area.

Residents of Amangwu community had fled the area following the invasion of soldiers who were searching for their missing colleagues. Over 50 houses were burnt, scores of lives and properties were also lost as the residents lived in IDP camps in neighbouring communities.

Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu who presented the items during a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons , IDP, camp at the Okpocha square, Amaekpu community in Ohafia, condemned the unfortunate incident adding that the government is sympathetic of their predicament in living as refugees in a non war situation.

He assured that the Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu’s led administration is committed to the welfare of the people of the area and will do everything to ensure that peace reigns in the community.

The Deputy Governor further urged the people to return to their community as the 14 Brigade, Ohafia, has promised to provide adequate protection and implored them to take heart following the loss of lives and properties incurred during the invasion.

Oko Chukwu stated that normalcy has been restored in Amangwu and commended the traditional ruler of Amaekpu Community, Ezeogo Uduma Obuba Kalu, the entire Amaekpu Community as well as Sister communities of Elu and Ebem Ohafia for all their efforts at taking care of their displaced persons from Amangwu.

He enjoined the people to be law abiding and allow peace to reign and assured that government will do all it can to ameliorate their problems.

“The Governor Okezie Ikpeazu led administration sympathizes with you on the recent problem in Amangwu which has made you to live as refugees in another community in a non war situation. The government sympathizes with you over the loss of lives and properties incurred during the invasion.

“We are grateful to the entire Amaekpu Community as well as sister communities of Elu and Ebem Ohafia for all their efforts at taking care of their displaced persons from Amangwu. Peace has been restored in Amangwu, you need to return to your homes, normalcy has returned because the Army has promised to provide adequate protection of lives and property. I urge you to be law -abiding and allow peace to reign and Im assuring you that the government will do all it can to ensure that peace continues to reign in Amangwu,” the Deputy Governor, said.

In their separate remarks, the traditional ruler of Amaekpu Community, Ezeogo Uduma Obuba Kalu; the Chairman, Ohafia council of traditional rulers, Eze Igwe Ojike; the traditional ruler of Amangwu autonomous community, Ezie A.A Obobi, while decrying the security issues that led to the crisis, however, thanked the state government for giving them a sense of belonging as well as ensuring that security is restored in Amangwu.

RELATED NEWS