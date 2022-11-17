By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Ikechukwu Onunaku, known professionally as Ikechukwu, has given a hint about his well-being to his colleagues.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Thursday, he made it known that he isn’t in a good place.

He wrote, ” I’m NOT ALRIGHT.

“@donjazzy @johnnydrille @premiercoolng

“Shey u wan know.

“Oya na I don tell you.

“After una go say na joke.

“As @etimeffiong Don ask I don answer. Mbok.

The rapper further explained in a now-deleted caption that he got a lot of messages over the post, telling him to delete it and not put private matters online.

