By Emmanuel Okogba

Yet another Nigerian is at the receiving end of the excesses of SARS operatives. Rapper Ikechukwu took to Instagram Thursday morning to share his experience with some officers of the unit who didn’t bear any form of identification.

Ikechukwu visibly distraught narrated how the officers made him exhaust his bank account before asking questions that showed they actually know who he was.

He wrote: “was kidnapped by sars last night. Two mins away from my house, taken to Lagos island and made to exhaust my atm allowance or I would be killed and no one would know.

“Not by armed robbers. But when you are robbed and they are armed fully, 5 AK-47’s. Blows to the head and bundled into a vehicle. Isn’t it the same thing. And then after you will now tell me our govt is working. Things are in place. Bla bla. Let me tell you now straight up. I don’t care who you are, if you are rolling solo in this town and sars get you, day or night. If they get your phone, it’s over for you. They don’t have names or numbers on their uniforms. They literally said to me ” na u burn this our Hilux here yesterday abii”, acting like they didn’t know who I was and were gonna rope me in anything they felt or do with me what they would. After collecting all the money in Lagos Island they start laughing telling me I’m too stubborn that when will I introduce them to Don Jazzy. Oh, so u know me. One even bragged about working a lot with Wazobia FM. Thanx for that info at least now I have a point to start my own investigation.

“I could’ve been shot and left in the dark space on that dark road. No id no phone. Who would id me? Who would be looking for me for days? Afterall my people saw me enter uber heading home. On the island. Shey, I’m safe. Good morning. It’s a good day to be alive. I don’t even know what hashtag to put sef. It’s ok. I recorded a video initially from when I got home last night but it was too long and it made me cry again. So I just said lemme just yan straight no need for in the moment. Just the facts. We are not safe. End of story. Know as you dey take move. Shout out to @@chris_yaks who was with me thru the whole ordeal. I hope say u dey alright.”

Watch video below…

